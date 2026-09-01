Mumbai: Municipal Garbage Truck Gets Stuck In Drain Cover In Nalasopara, Raising Concerns Over Unsafe City Roads | Representational image

Nalasopara: A municipal garbage collection truck got stuck in a drain cover on the main road in Achole, Nalasopara, on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at around 9 a.m. while the garbage truck was carrying waste. Suddenly, one of the truck’s wheels became trapped in the drain opening, causing the vehicle to get stuck.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Soon after, the municipal Solid Waste Management Department arrived at the spot and used a crane to pull the garbage truck out of the drain.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the condition and safety of drain covers on the city’s roads.