'Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s NDA Collapse Remark |

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the NDA government will collapse soon, likening the Congress leader's remarks to daydreaming and calling it mere imagination.

The BJP has alleged that Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, reportedly said at a meeting of the advisory council of the Congress's Minority Department on Tuesday that the Modi government will fall within a year.

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Asked about Gandhi's statement predicting the government's fall in the coming months, Fadnavis said, "There used to be a popular television serial called 'Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne' (daydreaming). His remark is nothing more than that." The chief minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Godam Logistics Park in Nagpur.

He said that the region's manufacturing sector stands to gain immensely from the state-of-the-art logistics park, which he inaugurated with Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

"If we look at recent developments, the comprehensive logistics policy we implemented has turned Nagpur into a national logistics hub. The logistics parks being built here will reduce operational costs," Fadnavis said.

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He further emphasised that reducing expenses is necessary for Indian businesses to succeed internationally.

"If we want to be globally competitive and secure a spot in the global supply chain, lowering logistics costs is essential. That is precisely what we are enabling today through this platform," the chief minister added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)