Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, RSS, Warns Of ‘Economic Storm’ | ANI

Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday intensified his attack on the BJP, RSS and the Narendra Modi government during his visit to Rae Bareli and Amethi, alleging that the Centre had weakened the Constitution and pushed the country towards an economic crisis.

Addressing party workers in Rae Bareli, Gandhi said RSS workers should be told openly that “your Prime Minister, Home Minister and organisation are traitors” and accused them of “selling the country”. He warned that an “economic storm” was approaching and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to save the people from its impact.

“Remember how he cried during Covid and demonetisation and said hang me if I am wrong. He will again come on television, fold his hands and say it is not his fault,” Gandhi said.

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Later in Amethi, while addressing a workers’ convention at Teji Ka Purwa in Gauriganj, Gandhi mocked the BJP over Prime Minister Modi’s public appearances with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Narendra Modi is feeding toffees to Meloni and making reels while businesses are shutting down in the country,” he said.

The Congress MP said the Constitution was not merely a book of papers but carried the “blood and sweat” of leaders such as B. R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Veera Pasi, who sacrificed everything for the nation. He said protecting the Constitution was the duty of every citizen.

Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of attacking constitutional institutions over the past 12 years and alleged that people linked to the RSS were being appointed as vice chancellors in universities. “Their job is to protect the economy and the country, but what have they done in the last 12 years?” he asked.

Targeting industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, Gandhi said they could no longer “save the country”. He accused the government of ignoring farmers’ problems and said, “Stop distributing toffees and provide fertilisers to farmers.”

He further alleged that “vote theft” and handing over the country’s wealth to select industrialists amounted to attacks on the Constitution. “The Constitution is the voice of India,” he said.

Recalling his family’s long association with Amethi, Gandhi told party workers, “Amethi is my karmabhoomi. My father, mother and sister all received love from Amethi. I thank you from my heart.” He also said he would bring his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with him on his next visit.

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Rahul Gandhi had arrived in Rae Bareli on May 19 for a two-day visit and reached Amethi on Wednesday afternoon. During the visit, he also met patients at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital before leaving for Delhi. Since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this was his seventh visit to Rae Bareli.

The BJP strongly reacted to Gandhi’s remarks. BJP president Nitin Nabin said the statement reflected Gandhi’s “anarchist mentality” and accused him of polluting Indian politics. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described Gandhi as “rejected material”.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Gandhi was frustrated due to being out of power and alleged that his comments insulted not just Prime Minister Modi but the country itself.