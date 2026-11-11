Mumbra's Only Public Swimming Pool Set To Reopen After Nearly 7 Years As TMC Plans Direct Management Following Failed Tenders |

Thane: After remaining non-operational for nearly seven years—largely stalled since the COVID-19 pandemic—the lone public swimming pool in Mumbra is finally poised for a revival. Following continuous advocacy and representations by RTI activist and social worker Hanif Kamdar, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administration has initiated steps to take matters into its own hands and reopen the facility directly.

Background and Deadlocked Tenders

Located at the Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Sports Complex, the swimming pool has faced prolonged administrative bottlenecks. In accordance with TMC Resolution No. 446 passed on November 7, 2025, the civic body had planned to operate the facility under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for a 10-year term on an 80:20 ratio. Prior to this, Expressions of Interest (EOIs) and multiple tender rounds were floated to hand over management to private entities for five-year terms.

However, despite persistent efforts dating back to 2017, the initiatives failed to attract adequate response from private operators. Due to poor participation and incomplete documentation by prospective bidders, the tenders remained unfulfilled, keeping the facility locked down. With Mumbra lacking any alternative public swimming infrastructure, local residents, students, and aspiring young swimmers have been heavily deprived of access.

Direct Municipal Intervention

Acknowledging the growing public discontent, the Deputy Commissioner of the Dadoji Konddev Sports Stadium issued an official directive on October 14, 2026, to the superintendent of the Public Works Department’s Bagle Ward Committee office.

The civic administration has instructed engineering teams to conduct a comprehensive on-site inspection of the pool. The assessment will evaluate:

Structural repairs and necessary renovations

Water purification and filtration plants

Electrical infrastructure and water supply availability

Ancillary amenities required to bring the facility up to operational standards

The Public Works Department has been directed to formulate a detailed cost estimate for these works so that a formal proposal can be submitted for necessary budgetary provisions.

Looking Ahead

With the TMC shifting its strategy from private outsourcing to direct municipal management, local citizens and community leaders are hopeful that the administrative red tape has finally cleared. Attention now shifts to the prompt allocation of funds and execution of repairs to restore this vital recreational asset for the people of Mumbra.

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