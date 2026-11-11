Mumbai Mountaineer Kavita Chand Completes Mount Kilimanjaro Round Trip In 22 Hours 36 Minutes, Sets Indian Milestone

Kavita Chand reached Mount Kilimanjaro's 5,895-metre Uhuru Peak in 12 hours and 46 minutes before completing the return journey to Mweka Gate | X - @airnewsalerts

Mumbai, November 11, 2026: Mumbai-based endurance athlete and mountaineer Kavita Chand has completed a round trip to Mount Kilimanjaro's Uhuru Peak in 22 hours and 36 minutes, becoming the first Indian to accomplish the feat in under 24 hours, according to her expedition team. She reached the 5,895-metre summit in 12 hours and 46 minutes, marking a significant achievement in Indian mountaineering.

Kavita undertook the Mweka Gate–Uhuru Peak–Mweka Gate route, climbing to the highest point in Africa before returning to the starting point. Conventional Kilimanjaro expeditions generally take five to nine days for the ascent and descent, allowing climbers time to acclimatise to the increasing altitude.

Mountaineer Kavita Chand sets new Indian records on Mount Kilimanjaro, scaling the 5,895-metre Uhuru Peak in 12 hours and 46 minutes and completing the Mweka Gate-to-Gate challenge in 22 hours and 36 minutes. #KavitaChand #Kilimanjaro #Mountaineering #IndianMountaineer https://t.co/wJC8poEJw2 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 6, 2026

Months Of Endurance Preparation

The achievement followed months of preparation and a series of endurance challenges. Kavita trained for three months for the Chicago Marathon, held on October 11, 2026, running approximately 70–90 kilometres every week and undertaking strength training three times a week. She finished as one of the fastest Indian women in the marathon.

Immediately after the marathon, she travelled to Nepal for an expedition to Himlung Himal (7,126 metres). Although she could not reach the summit, she acclimatised to an altitude of approximately 6,600 metres, gaining valuable high-altitude experience ahead of her Kilimanjaro attempt.

Kavita Explains Her Motivation

Explaining her motivation, Kavita said, “Kilimanjaro was already on my list as part of my Seven Summits journey. A few people had suggested that I could attempt a speed climb there, and since I had to climb it anyway, I thought of making the experience more adventurous. Completing the ascent in 12 hours and 46 minutes and the entire round trip in 22 hours and 36 minutes is extremely special.”

Expedition Logistics And Support

Boots and Crampons coordinated the expedition, working with the local team in Tanzania on logistics, route planning and safety arrangements. The advance team established a camp at Barafu Camp, located at 4,673 metres, before Kavita's arrival.

One guide accompanied her during the summit push, supported by a summit porter, while a second guide assisted during the approach and descent.

Commenting on the achievement, a representative of Boots and Crampons said, “Completing the Kilimanjaro round trip in under 24 hours is a remarkable achievement. Kavita's determination, endurance and preparation made this possible. We are proud to have supported her in setting this milestone for Indian mountaineering.”

Progress In Seven Summits Journey

Kilimanjaro is the fifth mountain Kavita has climbed as part of her Seven Summits journey, which involves scaling the highest peak on each of the seven continents.

Her previous climbs include Mount Elbrus in Russia (Europe), Vinson Massif in Antarctica, Aconcagua in Argentina (South America) and Denali in the United States (North America).

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There are two commonly followed versions of the Seven Summits list. Mount Kosciuszko features in one, while the Messner list includes Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia. Chand plans to climb Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, next year. The remaining mountain on her list is Mount Kosciuszko in Australia.

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