Mumbra Woman Under ATS Scanner For Allegedly Concealing Previous Passport Details, Probe Expands To Absconding Father’s Alleged Links | AI

Thane: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched an investigation into a 19-year-old resident of Mumbra, identified as Namira Tariq Khan, after she allegedly obtained a new passport by concealing critical information about her previous travel document.

FIR Registered Over Alleged Passport Violation

According to investigative agencies, Namira held an earlier passport issued in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. However, while applying for a fresh passport from Mumbra, she allegedly failed to disclose details of her existing travel document as required by law. Following preliminary findings by the ATS, the Mumbra Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Namira under Section 12(1)(b) of the Passports Act, 1967, along with Sections 318(2), 212, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case has taken a significant turn as investigators uncover links to her father, Tariq Khan, an absconding suspect with alleged ties to banned extremist organizations, including the Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen (IM).

Probe Examines Father’s Alleged Links To Banned Outfits

"The investigation agency is currently scrutinizing both passports, examining her foreign travel history, and attempting to trace potential linkages to her absconding father," stated an ATS official involved in the probe.

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According to ATS records, Tariq Khan has three cases registered against him:

2001: Booked for his alleged association with the banned outfit SIMI.

2006: Charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

2011: Named in a case involving counterfeit currency, which also invoked stringent UAPA provisions.

Authorities allege that Tariq Khan was known for delivering provocative speeches and played a key role in radicalizing and recruiting youth for extremist networks.

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