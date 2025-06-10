Mumbra Train Tragedy Prompts Redesign As Non-AC Locals To Get Auto-Closing Doors, Ventilation Upgrade By 2026

AC Local Train | File Image

In the aftermath of the tragic train accident in Mumbai on Monday, which claimed the lives of four passengers and left several others injured, the Railway Ministry has initiated urgent steps to enhance commuter safety in the suburban railway network.

Following a high-level meeting between the Railway Minister, Railway Board officials, and engineers from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a significant decision has been made to redesign non-air-conditioned (non-AC) local trains to include automatic door-closing systems—without compromising on ventilation, a long-standing concern among commuters.

"Currently, non-AC locals rely on open doors for natural ventilation, making the idea of automatic doors controversial due to fears of suffocation. However, after detailed technical discussions, the Railway Ministry announced a breakthrough three-pronged design approach to resolve this challenge. It includes louvred doors, roof-mounted ventilation units, and inter-coach vestibules" said an official.

The new coaches of non-AC local trains will feature specially designed doors with louvres to allow air circulation even when the doors are closed. Roof-mounted ventilation units will actively pump in fresh air, improving ventilation within the coaches. Additionally, coaches will be interconnected with vestibules to allow free movement of passengers between coaches, helping to distribute crowds more evenly and reduce congestion near doors.

"The first prototype of the newly designed non-AC train is expected to be ready by November 2025, with necessary trials and certifications completed in time for its rollout into Mumbai’s suburban network by January 2026" further added official.

This development comes in addition to the ongoing manufacturing of 238 new air-conditioned (AC) trains dedicated to Mumbai’s suburban services. The AC locals, equipped with automatic door systems, have been introduced as a long-term solution to reduce overcrowding and enhance passenger safety.

“The redesign of non-AC trains marks a major step in balancing safety and comfort. This decision reflects the Railways’ commitment to preventing foot board travel and ensuring such tragic incidents do not recur,” said a senior official from the Railway Board.