Mumbra Train Tragedy: Overcrowding, AC Locals And A Dangerous Curve; Why Commuters Fell To Their Deaths

Mumbra Train Tragedy: Overcrowding, AC Locals And A Dangerous Curve; Know Why Commuters Fell To Their Deaths

Diva, Thane: The fatal train mishap near Diva on Monday has once again showcased the grim reality of Mumbai's suburban commute overcrowded trains, reduced non-AC services, and dangerous infrastructure. Commuter representatives and activists alike have pointed fingers at poor train management, while data from Government Railway Police (GRP) reveals a worrying trend of fatalities from overcrowding, particularly on the Thane–Dombivli stretch. Survivors battling for life in Kalwa Hospital and grieving relatives now question whether these deaths could have been prevented with better planning and safety measures.

Amol Dhanraj Kendre, a commuter representative, highlighted that the absence of a direct local train from Diva to CSMT has significantly contributed to the tragic incident. As the population around Diva continues to grow, morning trains bound for CSMT have become unbearably overcrowded. On Monday, a train from Kasara arrived already full, and additional passengers attempted to board, further increasing the crowd inside the compartments.

Meanwhile, passenger activist Sameer Zaveri pointed out another contributing factor: the introduction of AC local trains, which has reduced the number of non-AC services—exacerbating congestion on those still running. He suggested a practical solution: convert all first‑class coaches in non‑AC locals into second class, since first‑class commuters can use AC trains. He also recommended expanding all non‑AC train rakes to 15 coaches to prevent overcrowding and the tragic incidents that follow.

Data from the Government Railway Police (GRP) for 2024 shows that 107 passengers died after falling from moving trains in the Thane and Dombivli jurisdictions, with more than 200 injured. The Thane–Dombivli stretch records a higher fatality rate from such incidents compared to other suburban sections of the Central Railway.

A sudden jerk on the curved stretch may be one of the reasons behind the accident, said a Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

"Passengers who were standing on the footboards of both trains experienced a strong jolt, which caused the trains to tilt slightly. As a result, those standing near the doors were thrown off when the trains brushed against each other," the official added. "This particular section, especially around the curve near Mumbra station, is known for such incidents," he said. "Even seated passengers feel the impact when the train takes that turn. For commuters standing at the edge or near the doors, it's extremely dangerous. In Monday’s case, passengers hanging near the door might have lost their balance due to the jerk and collided with the adjacent train, leading to the tragic fall."

Tushar Bhagat, a data entry operator, battling in ICU

Tushar Bhagat, a 22-year-old data entry operator, is currently battling for his life in the ICU at Kalwa Hospital. He had left for work around 8:15 AM from his home in Balyani village, Titwala, where he lives with his parents, brother, and sister. His mother, Laxmi Bhagat, shared that she was informed by a co-passenger about the accident involving her son. Upon receiving the news, she alerted her family and rushed to Kalwa Hospital, where Tushar was undergoing treatment. She also mentioned that Tushar had joined the job about a year ago and is the sole breadwinner of the family.

Another victim, Machindra Gotarane, is also admitted to the ICU at Kalwa Hospital. He has been working as housekeeping staff for the past five years in a company in Turbhe. Gotarane resides in Vashind with his wife Kunda and their three children. His daughter, Kalpana Machindra Gotarane, had recently passed her HSC exams with 65 percent, which had brought great joy to the family. Gotarane’s brother-in-law, Kishor Partole, said the family was informed of the accident by a fellow passenger, after which they immediately rushed to the hospital. Gotarane usually leaves home at 6:45 AM, travels to Titwala, and boards the train from there.

Manish Saroj, a labourer living in Diva with his wife, was also injured in the incident. He used to commute with his friend Shailesh Jaiswal. According to Jaiswal, he boarded a different train while Saroj took the Kasara fast local. Saroj later called him from Ghatkopar, informing him that he had met with an accident. Jaiswal quickly returned to Kalwa Hospital, where Saroj explained that he had been standing on the footboard, and due to the pressure of the crowd, he leaned out and collided with a passing train, injuring his fingers.

Sneha Dhondhe, a 21-year-old call center employee from Navi Mumbai, was also injured in the incident. She was about to alight at Thane before heading to her office when the accident occurred. She suffered injuries to her head and body and is currently being treated at Kalwa Civil Hospital.

Deceased family/ relatives voices

If Mayur had not gone to look for a home, he might still be alive,” said Santosh Doshi, brother-in-law of Mayur Shah. Santosh was commenting on the tragic train accident in Mumbra involving Mayur—a 44‑year‑old IT engineer who lived with his mother in Ghodbunder, Thane. On his usual commute from Mumbai to his office in Ghatkopar, Santosh believes Mayur may have stopped in Dombivli to meet the owner of a flat he had been negotiating for over several months—shortly before the tragedy struck. The Shah family was informed by the GRP.

Another victim, 23‑year‑old Ketan Dilip Saroj, who had joined a call center just three months , boarded the Kasara local from Shahad. According to eyewitness Dipak Shirsath, Ketan was standing on the footboard when he tragically fell off after another bag's of commuter from Karjat train was hit him.

A 27‑year‑old delivery worker named Rahul Gupta, who lived with his parents, brother, and two sisters in Diva and worked at a stationery shop, was also killed. He had boarded a Kasara‑bound local from Diva. His relative, Rammilan Gupta, said that the train’s delay led to overcrowding on the platform, which ultimately resulted in the accident.