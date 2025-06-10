Mumbra Train Tragedy: MNS Stages Protest In Thane, Demands Accountability And Safety Measures

MNS Stages Protest In Thane, Demands Accountability And Safety Measures |

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest in Thane on Tuesday against the railway administration over the safety and security of commuters, following the Mumbra train tragedy in which four people died and nine were injured. Of the nine injured, two were reported to be in critical condition and admitted to the ICU at a hospital in Thane.

Hundreds of MNS workers, led by Thane District President Avinash Jadhav, marched from the Gaondevi area to Thane railway station. The protest was held under heavy police security to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order. MNS workers shouted slogans condemning what they called the "negligent and insensitive" attitude of railway authorities, who, despite repeated appeals, allegedly failed to ensure commuter safety.

Protesters held placards that read: “Daily deaths, who’s responsible?”, “Administration is numb, government is blind,” and “Give justice to the dead, punish the guilty.” They expressed outrage over recurring tragedies on the railway tracks near Mumbra station.

Avinash Jadhav stated that the protest was organized because a significant number of commuters lose their lives or are injured daily while traveling on Mumbai’s local trains. He demanded the establishment of a separate railway board for Mumbai, which he said would enable quicker decision-making. He also criticized the outdated infrastructure, stating that the size of platforms and stations had remained unchanged for years despite increasing passenger volumes and growing safety concerns.

Jadhav criticized the Railway Minister for being insensitive, pointing out that there was no official response following the deaths of four commuters and the injuries sustained by nine others, some of whom remain hospitalized. He noted that while the Minister is usually active on social media, no tweets were made regarding the Mumbra tragedy.

The party also highlighted that the curve near Mumbra station—where Monday’s fatal incident occurred—had been flagged as dangerous three months ago by an MNS worker from Titwala. However, no action was taken by the railway authorities in response to the warning. Jadhav further demanded the removal of stalls, including those selling newspapers and food, from railway platforms within eight days.