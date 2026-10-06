Mumbra Police Issues Strict Navratrotsav Guidelines On Noise, Security, Visarjan And Drug-Free Celebrations |

Thane: Ahead of the upcoming Navratrotsav celebrations, the Mumbra Police convened a crucial coordination meeting with representatives of public and residential Navratrosatv mandals from the Mumbra-Divas region. Held on at the Afrin Hall near Mumbra Railway Station, the session saw enthusiastic participation from approximately 85 to 90 mandal presidents, vice-presidents, and coordinators.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jawadwad, the meeting brought together key municipal and emergency stakeholders. Notable attendees included Assistant Police Inspector Mane (City Traffic Branch), Dixit (Torrent Power Department), Rohit (Crystal Sanitation Department), Hemant Divte (Mumbra Fire Department), officials from the Mumbra Ward Committee, and Corporator Manisha Tai Bhagat. During the briefing, authorities directed all concerned departments to ensure timely arrangements and extend full administrative support to the mandals.

Key Directives and Guidelines Issued

1. Mandatory Permissions for Pandals and Power

The police underscored that obtaining prior permissions from competent authorities is compulsory for idol installation, pandal construction, temporary electrical setups, and sound systems. Mandals must strictly comply with all statutory conditions laid down by the police, municipal corporation, fire department, and electricity board.

2. Strict Zero-Tolerance on Noise Pollution and Fireworks

Addressing the issue of noise pollution, authorities issued a firm warning regarding sound limits. Sound amplification systems, loudspeakers, and DJs must operate strictly within legal parameters and court-mandated decibel limits and timelines. Violators will face immediate legal action. Clear instructions were also issued regarding regulations governing the use of fireworks.

3. Enhanced Security for Garba and Dandia Venues

Mandals have been entrusted with the primary responsibility of ensuring the safety of women, children, and citizens during Garba and Dandia events. Organizers are required to deploy adequate volunteers and manage crowd control efficiently. Additionally, mandals must install robust fire safety measures, safe electrical wiring, and secure backup generators.

4. Designated Immersion (Visarjan) Sites Only

Idol immersions must strictly take place at government- and police-designated immersion sites. Unauthorized immersions in creeks, ponds, or other natural water bodies are prohibited. During processions, organizers must strictly adhere to authorized routes, schedules, and vehicle-crowd regulations. Furthermore, transport vehicles utilized for immersion must undergo RTO inspections to secure fitness certificates. Volunteers must actively assist police in preventing citizens from entering deep water.

5. Promotion of a Drug-Free ("Nasha-Mukt") Festival

Emphasizing social welfare, the police called for a drug-free Navratrotsav. Mandal office-bearers are held accountable for preventing the sale or consumption of intoxicants or narcotics within and around pandal premises. In case of suspicious activities, members are instructed to immediately alert the police rather than taking matters into their own hands. Organizers were also encouraged to raise awareness among youth and students regarding substance abuse and spread the message of a "Drug-Free Navratrotsav" via social media and messaging platforms.

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6. Cyber Fraud Awareness and Prevention

With digital scams on the rise during festive seasons, the police urged organizers to educate citizens against online financial fraud. Public advisories stressed that confidential credentials—such as OTPs, ATM/debit/credit card details, CVVs, UPI PINs, or bank account information—must never be shared over phone calls. Citizens were cautioned against clicking unknown links, downloading unverified apps, or falling prey to fraudulent messages regarding KYC updates, blocked accounts, lottery wins, or police threats. In the event of cyber fraud, victims were urged to immediately dial the national cyber helpline at 1930 and notify their respective banks.

Collaborative Approach and Community Support

The meeting concluded with an open floor where mandal representatives presented local grievances, suggestions, and operational challenges. Officials addressed these concerns, providing practical solutions and guidance.

The Mumbra Police appealed to all participating mandals to uphold public order, communal harmony, and safety, ensuring that Navratrotsav is celebrated peacefully and responsibly.

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