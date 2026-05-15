Mumbra Police Crack Brutal Murder Case Of Young Man; Two Arrested, Victim's Lover And Husband Among Fugitives |

Thane: The Mumbra police have successfully cracked a complex case involving the brutal murder of a young man, Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, May 14, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalwa Division) Priya Domale confirmed the arrest of two suspects, while two others, including the victim's lover's husband, remain at large.

The investigation began after Arbaz was reported missing on April 3. He had left his Mumbra residence for Dadar to collect payment but never returned. Technical analysis and mobile location tracking eventually led police to the Vasai area, where Arbaz’s lover, Mehjabin Khatun Ikram Shaikh, was brought in for questioning.

A Cold-Blooded Conspiracy

According to police, Mehjabin confessed to plotting the murder with her husband (Hasan), her brother (Tariq Ikram Shaikh ), and their friend (Muzzammil Talib Khan). The group lured Arbaz to Vasai under the pretext of a meeting. When he failed to meet their financial demands, he was tied up and beaten to death with plastic pipes.

To conceal the crime, the suspects stuffed the body into a green plastic drum and disposed of it in a drain within a secluded area of the Waliv Police jurisdiction.

Current Legal Status

The police have recovered the body and arrested Mehjabin Khatun and Tariq Ikram Shaikh . They were produced in court on May 14 and remanded to police custody. Law enforcement has launched a massive manhunt for the remaining fugitives, Hasan and Muzzammil.

Key Case Details:

Charges: Sections 140(3), 103(1), and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Registered Case No: 750/2026.

Lead Investigator: Sub-Inspector Sawant.

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