Mumbra Police Crack 4 Vehicle Theft Cases, Arrest 20-Year-Old & Apprehend Juvenile; Recover 3 Stolen Auto-Rickshaws Worth ₹2.12 Lakh | File photo

Thane: In a major breakthrough against local vehicle theft, the Mumbra Police have arrested a 20-year-old man and apprehended a juvenile accomplice, resolving four separate theft cases and recovering property valued at ₹2,12,000.

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The action unfolded on September 6, 2026, when a detection team led by Assistant Police Inspector Vinayak Mane was conducting preventive patrolling along the Bharat Gear–Khadi road. Officers spotted two youths behaving suspiciously in the bushes near the Phadkepada pond alongside an auto-rickshaw.

When questioned, the duo gave evasive answers. Officers cross-referenced the vehicle's registration number using the police Nakabandi mobile application, which instantly confirmed it was stolen. Further verification against station records matched the vehicle to a registered theft case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The primary suspect, identified as Krishna Pappukumar Gautam (20), a resident of Diva (East), was placed under arrest and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. His minor accomplice was initially handed over to his mother's care.

Subsequent investigation revealed the juvenile's involvement in additional vehicle thefts across the Diva beat area. Following proper juvenile procedure, officers questioned the minor at Mumbra Y-Junction in the presence of his mother, a female social worker, and female police officers. This led to the recovery of two more auto-rickshaws and a spare tire assembly. The minor has been booked to appear before the Juvenile Justice Board in Bhiwandi.

> "Our team was on routine patrol targeting property offenders when we spotted the suspects hiding nearj the marshlands. Real-time digital verification confirmed the theft immediately, enabling us to trace and solve multiple linked cases across Mumbra and Diva," said Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Javadwad.

In total, police solved four cases (C.R. Nos. 1527, 1523, 1282, and 1205 of 2026) involving stolen rickshaws and auto accessories.