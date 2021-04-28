Mumbra Hospital Fire: Local leaders shout 'Kirit Somaiya Go Back' as the BJP leader visits site. Watch video

Thane: Four patients died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Shimla Park, Mumbra in the early hours of Wednesday. Around 20 patients were rescued and evacuated to nearby hospitals. Official sources alleged the hospital Prime Criticare was operating from a residential building and was without a fire audit.
Kirit Somaiya, former MP and BJP leader visited the hospital. He blamed the government over the recent death in the hospital.
Shortly after Somaiya reached the spot, local leaders took objection to his statements.
Shanu Pathan, NCP corporator from Mumbra and opposition leader of Thane municipal corporation protested against Somaiya's visit. Pathan protested asking Somaiya to avoid politics and shouted slogans saying 'Kirit Somaiya Go back'.
"We are in the rescue operation from midnight and Somaiya comes in the end and plays politics. Why is the centre not providing hospitals and funds so that such a situation would not occur," added Pathan.
