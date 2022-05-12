Mumbra extortion case: All involved parties to be called for recording their statements

Thane: The famous Rs 6 crore extortion case by the Mumbra police station police officials has become the talk of the town now. The sources close to the development of the case are saying that the toy dealer Faisal Memon is linked with Dawood Ibrahim and he is a hawala operator, thus the reason case will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) but NIA denied that they will be investigating the case.

Earlier on Wednesday, May 11 in the evening the three police inspectors and seven police constables who were allegedly involved in the Rs 6 crore extortion, were suspended with immediate effect.

When FPJ correspondent spoke with NIA SP Vikram Khalate regarding NIA investigating the Mumbra Rs 6 crore extortion case because of the link of Faisal Memon as a hawala operator with Dawood, he replied, "No NIA has nothing to do with the Mumbra police 6 crore extortion case. The local police will be carrying out their investigation in the particular case."

Avinash Ambure, DCP, Zone 1 speaking with FPJ correspondent said, "The investigation is underway. We have started calling all the police officials whose name has appeared in the case to take their statements. We will also be calling toy dealer Faisal Memon and his partner Shaikh Ibrahim Pasha who wrote a letter to the Thane police chief Jai Jeet Singh and also to state home minister Dilip Walse Patil about the wrongdoings of the Mumbra police and will take his statements and after the thorough investigation, we will take a further step."

When FPJ asked Ambure whether the senior police inspector of Mumbra police station Ashok Kadlak will be transferred, he said, "As of now investigation is going on and there is no transfer of Ashok Kadlak."

