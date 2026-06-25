Mumbra Bypass Crack Threatens Homes Below, Experts Warn Of Catastrophic Landslide |

Thane: Just two days of heavy pre-monsoon showers have exposed structural vulnerabilities on the Mumbra Bypass, raising severe landslide alarms. A massive 150-meter-long crack has emerged on the highway near the 'Lal Qila' stretch, triggering panic among local commuters and nearby residents.

The location of the fissure escalates the risk. High-voltage electricity poles stand directly on the affected edge, threatening a major power grid failure if the road collapses further. Crucially, a densely populated residential colony lies directly beneath this section of the bypass. A sudden landslide during subsequent heavy downpours could send tons of debris crashing onto the houses below, endangering hundreds of lives.

While Public Works Department (PWD) officials and local disaster management teams have rushed to the site to initiate emergency repairs, locals remain skeptical. Temporary tar-filling and barricading are being seen as mere cosmetic fixes.

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Geotechnical experts warn that unless the administration implements permanent structural reinforcements immediately, a catastrophic landslide is highly probable as the monsoon intensifies. Heavy vehicle movement from Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai faces massive traffic disruptions as lanes are partially restricted for emergency mitigation work.



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