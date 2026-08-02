 Mumbra Building Scare: TMC Orders Immediate Evacuation After Plaster Collapse, Structural Cracks In C1 Building
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Mumbra Building Scare: TMC Orders Immediate Evacuation After Plaster Collapse, Structural Cracks In C1 Building

A portion of slab plaster collapsed and structural cracks developed in the 20-year-old Dhoom Apartment in Mumbra, prompting the TMC to order the immediate evacuation of around 160 to 170 residents. No injuries were reported, but the C1-category building has been declared unsafe, with further structural assessment and demolition proceedings planned.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, August 02, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Mumbra Building Scare: TMC Orders Immediate Evacuation After Plaster Collapse, Structural Cracks In C1 Building
Mumbra Building Scare: TMC Orders Immediate Evacuation After Plaster Collapse, Structural Cracks In C1 Building | File Pic

Thane: A major disaster was averted on Saturday afternoon after a portion of slab plaster collapsed and structural cracks developed on the columns of a ground-plus-five-storey residential building in Kausa, Mumbra. While no casualties or injuries were reported, civic authorities have issued immediate eviction notices to residents as the building remains in an extremely precarious state.

The incident occurred around 3:51 PM at Dhoom Apartment, located near Sania Hall in Chandnagar, Kausa. According to officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the 20-year-old structure was already classified under the 'C1' category—a designation reserved for extremely dangerous, dilapidated buildings fit for immediate evacuation and demolition.

170 Lives at Risk

The structure comprises a total of 42 flats, of which 22 are currently occupied, housing approximately 160 to 170 residents. The sudden collapse of the ceiling plaster, combined with visible cracks along the main load-bearing pillars, triggered panic among the occupants.

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Emergency Services Rushed to the Spot

Upon receiving the emergency call, key civic officials and disaster response teams promptly arrived at the scene:

Officials Present: Assistant Commissioner Vijay Kawale, alongside personnel from the Encroachment Department.

Disaster Management Unit: Staff from the Mumbra Ward Committee disaster cell with 01 pickup vehicle.

Fire Brigade: Firefighters deployed with 01 emergency tender to manage potential hazards.

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Immediate Evacuation Mandated

Although no injuries occurred, civic officials deemed the remaining structure unsafe for habitation. The Mumbra Ward Committee served formal notices directing all residents to vacate their flats immediately.

Further legal actions, including structural assessment and demolition proceedings, will be coordinated by the Mumbra Ward Committee and the TMC Construction Department.

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