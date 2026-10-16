Mumbra AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh’s Father Yunus Denies Joining Shinde Sena, Says 'Appointment Linked To Cable Business' In Fresh Clarification Video | Screengrab

Thane: Mumbra AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh’s father, Yunus Shaikh, has once again dismissed speculation about joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, clarifying that his recent appointment is connected to his cable and internet business.

In a fresh video statement, Yunus said he had been given the responsibility of heading the Akhil Bharatiya Cable Sena’s association for the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency and was not joining the political party.

The clarification comes a day after a photograph of Yunus being felicitated at a Shiv Sena office went viral on social media, triggering claims that he had switched political allegiance. In the photograph, he is seen wearing a shawl bearing images of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, veteran leader Anand Dighe and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with the party’s bow-and-arrow symbol visible at the office.

In the latest video, Yunus is seen standing with his AIMIM party symbol, the kite, in the background as he addresses the speculation. “Since yesterday, many people are confused, and some people are spreading rumours that Yunus Shaikh has joined the Sena. There is nothing like that,” he said, explaining that the Akhil Bharatiya Cable Sena was an organisation he had been associated with for a long time.

Yunus said the organisation had existed since the time of Anand Dighe and that his family had been in the cable business for around 40 years. He added that he had now been appointed president of the cable and internet operators’ association for the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency.

He said he would soon convene a meeting of cable and internet operators and begin work in his new role, adding that he intended to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him by the organisation.

Acknowledges Support From Eknath Shinde

While denying joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Yunus acknowledged receiving support from the party and its leadership. “Shri Eknath Shinde sahib is a 40-year-old friend of my father. We get support from him, and we are also getting support from the Municipal Corporation,” he said. He added that he would not hesitate to approach the authorities to secure funds for local residents whenever necessary.

The viral photograph had sparked speculation over a possible political shift, particularly because Yunus’s daughter, Sahar Shaikh, is an elected corporator from the AIMIM. However, Yunus maintained that his appointment was related to his professional association and reiterated that the claims about him joining the Shiv Sena were unfounded.

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