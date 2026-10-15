Mumbra AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh’s Father, Yunus Shaikh, Joins Shinde Sena? Viral Photo Sparks Buzz; Here's What He Said |

Thane: A viral photograph of Yunus Shaikh, father of Mumbra AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh, standing inside a Shinde Sena office has triggered speculation about his political affiliation, with social media posts claiming he had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. However, Yunus Shaikh has denied joining the party, clarifying that his appointment is linked to his cable and internet business.

The photograph shows Yunus being felicitated by a group of people at an office bearing the Shiv Sena’s bow-and-arrow symbol. He is also seen wearing a shawl featuring images of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, veteran leader Anand Dighe and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The visuals prompted speculation about a possible political shift, particularly given his daughter’s association with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Yunus Shaikh Dismisses Speculations Of Joining Shinde Sena

Addressing the speculation in a video statement, Yunus said he had been appointed president of the Akhil Bharatiya Cable Sena for the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency and that the move was related to his professional activities.

“Some of my photographs have circulated regarding the Akhil Bharatiya Cable Sena and Internet. I have been appointed as the president of its association for the Mumbra-Kalwa Vidhan Sabha constituency. And this is related to my business,” he said.

Explaining the background, Yunus said his family had been involved in the cable business for around 40 years and had subsequently expanded into internet services. He added that he had been associated with the organisation even before the appointment.

“Some people are confused, and some people are spreading rumours that I have joined the Sena. It does not mean that I have joined the party,” he said, adding that he planned to meet cable operators and internet service providers in Mumbra-Kalwa to form a committee and organisation.

What Does The Appointment Letter Say?

A photograph of Yunus’s appointment letter has also surfaced. The Marathi document states that he has been appointed to the post of president of the Akhil Bharatiya Cable Sena for the Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency for a one-year term.

The letter, issued under the name of organisation president Tony Cyril D’Souza, refers to the leadership of Balasaheb Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. It also calls on Yunus to promote the organisation’s stated ideology and work towards strengthening the Shiv Sena.

The appointment letter has added to the speculation surrounding his political affiliation. However, Yunus has maintained that his appointment concerns the cable and internet sector and does not signify that he has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.