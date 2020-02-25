Mumbaiya Gujarati: Youth rope in parents to play cricket

Fit Brigade, a sporting event company started by Gujarati youngsters Manthan Shah, Mekin Gangar, Pranesh Vora, Mikesh Gangar, Devang Mehta, Rachit Savla and Kunal Gogri, has come up with a novel idea. It has started a Mumbai Inter-School Parents Cricket League, in which parents of the students of a particular school get together and participate in this underarm box cricket league as a team, with separate tournaments for fathers and mothers.

On February 22 & 23, the Fit Brigade organised a cricket league for the parents from the western suburbs at the Balkan-Ji-Bari turf at Santacruz (W). In all, 38 parents of students from 17 schools participated in this event, of which 27 were fathers’ and 11 were mothers’ teams.

Fathers of students from the Dr Pillai Global Academy, Borivli, and mothers of students from the Utpal Shanghvi Global School, Juhu, emerged as the winners.

In a similar event on January 25 & 26, for the parents of students in the central suburbs, fathers of students of Matunga’s Don Bosco High School and mothers of students of Airoli’s Euro School emerged as the champions.