Mumbaiya Gujarati: Wassup, Veena Nagda?

Deepika Padukone took her to Lake Como in Italy for her wedding and she was also at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.
Veena Nagda, Bollywood’s favourite mehndi artist, has been a part of many such celeb marriages. There are no marriages happening in Bollywood right now, but Veena is not complaining, as she has been contracted by the makers of ‘Khali Peeli’, a movie starring Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey. Ananya will be seen with mehndi on her hands throughout this movie. Veena has also painted mehndi on Bhumi Pednekar’s hands in ‘Bhoot-Part One. The Haunted Ship’, which released on Friday.
6th International Raghuvanshi Cricket Tournament starts today at Navi Mumbai
The 6th International Raghuvanshi Cricket Tournament is commencing today at the Navi Mumbai Sports Association Cricket Ground. This three-day event is organised by the sports committee of the Shri Lohana Mahaparishad and hosted by the Shri Lohana Samaj, Navi Mumbai.
Seven teams from different parts of India and one from Oman are participating in this leather ball cricket event. Raghuveer Riders, the team comprising Mumbai-Maharashtra players and representing the Shri Akhil Maharashtra Lohana Samaj, has been winning this tournament for the last four years.
Here’s the Raghuveer Riders squad for this year’s tournament: Avadh Thakkar (captain), Neekunj Karia (vice captain), Bhavin Thakkar, Jayesh Thakkar, Jay Sachde, Vishal Ruparel, Dhruv Thakkar, Siddharth Kotak, Mehul Gokani, Manan Khakhar, Harmesh Somaiya, Nikunj Vithlani, Aman Suraiya, Milan Rughani, Prithvi Khakhar, Snehal Vithlani and Sujay Thakkar.
Senior convener Nitin Thakkar has been the mentor and inspiration for the Raghuveer Riders for many years. Piyush Gantha and Suresh Popat too are senior conveners of Raghuveer Riders.
Raghuvanshi youth conclave on Sunday
The Shri Lohana Mahaparishad has also organised an international Raghuvanshi youth conclave on Sunday, to increase the bonding between the youngsters who have arrived here to play cricket. To facilitate the exchange of thoughts and ideas among them is also the motive of this youth conclave. Dr Nilesh Suchak, Sachin Ruparel and Parth Kotecha will be the key speakers at this event. The formation of the national youth brigade’s formation will be announced and young Raghuvanshi talents will be felicitated with youth icon awards on this occasion.
Administrative committee of Mumbai’s Shree Lad caste, elected unopposed
Elections for the new administrative committee for 2020-’23 were held recently by the Shree Lad Caste, Mumbai. All the office-bearers and committee members were elected unopposed. Umesh Shah has been elected president, Dharmesh Vakil secretary and Timir Dalal has been elected as the treasurer. Outgoing president Umesh Thanawala will remain ex-officio chief in the committee for the next three years. Kamlesh Bookseller, Mayank Gordhandas, Jayesh Jhaveri, Jayesh Kapadia, Jyoti Kapadia, Paragi Kapadia, Tushar Mehta, Dipan Parikh, Dr Jayshree Parikh, Ketan Shah, Jagdeep Shroff and Parth Shroff have been elected members.
Sharad Maru is re-elected Groma president
Sharad Maru has been re-elected president of the 121-year-old Grain, Rice & Oilseeds Merchants Association (GROMA), for three years. Mahendra Gajra too has been re-elected vice-president. Bhimji Bhanushali, Amrutlal Jain and Jayantkumar Gangar are the honorary secretaries.
Cancer detection camp at Thane for Vagads
The Shri Vagad Visa Oswal Chovisi Mahajan and Shri Thana Vardhman Sthanakwasi Jain Shravak Sangh have organised a cancer detection camp on March 15, 2020, at Thane. This camp is for Vagad community members in Thane and from Dombivli to Vikhroli. The camp is only for 200 people, so organisers have appealed to males and females above 35 years of age, to register themselves for the camp, for just Rs 100.
For details, contact
Dr Vaishali Boricha: 98197 15115
Gunvanti Satra: 98195 03050
Innovative celebration of Women’s Day
The Shri Kutch Visa Shrimali Oswal Gurjar Jain Gnyati Samaj, Mumbai, has announced a contest with the theme of ‘Bhavya Lagnotsav’, for the women of the community, to mark international women’s day. The event will be held at Sumati Gurjar Bhavan, Chembur, on March 15. The contest is open to females above 15 years of age. Contestants can participate as ‘grooms’, ‘brides’, ‘priests’, ‘in-laws’ and so on. There will also be a competition for handmade invites and trousseaus.
Vaishali Paras Karani of Siddharshi Events will be conducting this event, which will have the look and feel of a real wedding celebration. There will be a procession, ‘hast-melap’ and ‘vidai’ on this day, in addition to the competition.
The community’s beauticians too will have a chance to vie for the title of ‘best beautician’ with their bride-showcasing skills.
A talk, followed by a Q & A session on the topic ‘Myths and Facts about Cancer’ have also been arranged on this day. Adult & pediatric medical oncologist, hematoncologist Dr Vashishth Maniar will participate in this segment.
Sudhir Vora, president of the Shri Kutch Visa Shrimali Oswal Gurjar Jain Gnyati Smaj, Mumbai, is the convener of the programme committee which includes Mulchand Sanghvi, Sandip Vora, Jayant Gandhi, Manish Vora, Rajiv Sanghvi, Deepak Shah and Nitin Shah.
