Mumbaiya Gujarati: Wassup, Veena Nagda?

The 6th International Raghuvanshi Cricket Tournament is commencing today at the Navi Mumbai Sports Association Cricket Ground. This three-day event is organised by the sports committee of the Shri Lohana Mahaparishad and hosted by the Shri Lohana Samaj, Navi Mumbai.

Seven teams from different parts of India and one from Oman are participating in this leather ball cricket event. Raghuveer Riders, the team comprising Mumbai-Maharashtra players and representing the Shri Akhil Maharashtra Lohana Samaj, has been winning this tournament for the last four years.

Here’s the Raghuveer Riders squad for this year’s tournament: Avadh Thakkar (captain), Neekunj Karia (vice captain), Bhavin Thakkar, Jayesh Thakkar, Jay Sachde, Vishal Ruparel, Dhruv Thakkar, Siddharth Kotak, Mehul Gokani, Manan Khakhar, Harmesh Somaiya, Nikunj Vithlani, Aman Suraiya, Milan Rughani, Prithvi Khakhar, Snehal Vithlani and Sujay Thakkar.

Senior convener Nitin Thakkar has been the mentor and inspiration for the Raghuveer Riders for many years. Piyush Gantha and Suresh Popat too are senior conveners of Raghuveer Riders.

Raghuvanshi youth conclave on Sunday

The Shri Lohana Mahaparishad has also organised an international Raghuvanshi youth conclave on Sunday, to increase the bonding between the youngsters who have arrived here to play cricket. To facilitate the exchange of thoughts and ideas among them is also the motive of this youth conclave. Dr Nilesh Suchak, Sachin Ruparel and Parth Kotecha will be the key speakers at this event. The formation of the national youth brigade’s formation will be announced and young Raghuvanshi talents will be felicitated with youth icon awards on this occasion.

Administrative committee of Mumbai’s Shree Lad caste, elected unopposed