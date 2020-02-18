Mumbaiya Gujarati: Marathon done, now it’s time for Kutchi Olympia 2020

Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Inspector, Ajay Solanki, is an avid trekker. He has been trekking since two and a half decades. Barring 2018, every year he has gone on treks more than twice a year. He has trekked to many challenging places in the country, the latest adventure being the treacherous Chadar Trek in Ladakh. The Chadar trek is an ice trek, in which you have to walk on the frozen Zanskar river, in temperatures going as low as -25 to -40° C.

The Chadar trek lived up to its 'trecherous' reputation and offered Ajay Solanki, 49, his fair share of adventure with several edge of the seat dramatic incidents. Here's one for a sample...

When Ajay and his friends reached for the trek, trekkers were being allowed to go till Tibb Cave only due to weather conditions. It is a combined distance of 40 km to and fro on the frozen Zanskar river. The journey to the cave was without any mishap for Ajay and two railway mates. However, while returning, the frozen ice sheet gave in at one point and they had to walk through the freezing cold water for five to seven minutes. Walking ON ice and walking IN icy water are two completely different things. The latter can cause permanent damage, and even prove fatal. Well, the five to seven minutes of frosty walk was enough for causing grave damage. Ajay returned from the Chadar Trek on 4th February, but his toes are still numb.

Ajay Solanki goes on treks as a member of Western Railway Sports & Adventure Association. Bhimashankar in Maharashtra is his favourite trek. He has completed the half century of trekking in the Sahyadri Mountain Range.