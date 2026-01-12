Mumbai–Shirdi Foot Palanquin Yatra Flagged Off Marking 27 Years Of Devotional Tradition And Pilgrimage

The Mumbai–Shirdi foot palanquin (palki) yatra, a 27-year-old tradition, commenced from the city on Sunday. |

Mumbai: ​The Mumbai–Shirdi foot palanquin (palki) yatra, a 27-year-old tradition, commenced from the city on Sunday.

Organisers and Key Figures Attend

Organised by the Shri Lawrence Baba Seva Trust, the five-day walking procession began at the Sai Sharan Dham Temple in Chandivali, Kajupada.

Flag-Off Ceremony and Devotional Chants

​Several prominent figures and devotees attended the flag-off ceremony, including Right to Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali, trust president Lawrence Baba D’Souza, secretary Nancy D’Souza, Appa Parab, Vimlesh Dubey, advocate Kailas Agawane, Rajesh Sharma, Jayprakash Rane, Ashwin Pawar, Lucy Joseph Gonsalves, Subhash Gaikwad, Vishal Katke, Vinod Prajapati, and Vicky Prajapati.

​The palanquin was flagged off amidst rhythmic chants of “Sai Ram,” with prayers offered for a successful pilgrimage and the safety of all participants. Galgali noted that the yatra, carried out with deep devotion and discipline, serves as a testament to the unwavering faith of Sai devotees as they journey on foot from Mumbai to Shirdi.

