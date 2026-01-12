Independent BMC Candidate Nicholas Almeida Files Notarised Affidavit Promising Time-Bound Civic Guarantees In K East Ward

A former corporator and a candidate for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections from K East ward (Andheri East), Nicholas Almeida. |

​Mumbai: A former corporator and a candidate for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections from K East ward (Andheri East), Nicholas Almeida, has signed an affidavit listing his commitments for the area if he gets elected.

Affidavit for Accountability

​Almeida, who signed the commitment on a ₹500 notarised paper, is an independent candidate for ward number 86, which covers Sahar and neighboring areas. He said that he filed the affidavit because he respected honest taxpayers who needed good and uninterrupted civic services.

​In his affidavit, Almeida promised a 'janata durbar' every week to involve local voters in the resolution of issues—an exercise which no corporator has done so far. He promised to plant at least 5,000 trees every year to expand green cover and improve air quality in the ward.

Weekly Janata Durbar

​He promised additional pipelines to strengthen water distribution in the ward so that residents do not have to use pumps to ensure round-the-clock water. Almeida said that he will enforce the removal of encroachments to restore safe, obstacle-free pedestrian pathways for citizens, while creating hawking zones to rehabilitate hawkers. He promised to work with the Road Transport Office to eliminate all illegal roadside parking on major roads to improve traffic flow and safety, and to ban heavy and commercial vehicles during peak hours to reduce congestion and improve road efficiency.

​Almeida said he will campaign for a full property tax waiver for residential properties in Gaothans and slum rehabilitation flats up to 750 sq. ft. He also said he will start a project to install iron nets over all major and minor nullahs to prevent waste dumping and protect Mumbai from flooding.

Encroachments and Hawkers

​Specifically for his ward, he promised a 'world-class' sports complex/turf and permission for Our Lady of Health High School in Sahar to build extra floors so that more students can get admissions. In a ward where a large proportion of the population stays in slums, some of which encroached on government land, Almeida said he will campaign for the development of slums on Mumbai airport lands and rehabilitate the slum dwellers in the vicinity itself in flats with a minimum area of 500 sq. ft.

What Almeida has promised

Legal Accountability: Signed a ₹500 notarised affidavit to legally pledge his commitments to taxpayers and ensure accountability if elected.​

Weekly Janata Durbar: Promised to hold weekly public meetings to directly involve local voters in resolving civic issues.​

Environmental Initiatives: Committed to planting 5,000 trees annually to increase green cover and improve the ward's air quality.​

Water Infrastructure: Pledged to install additional pipelines to ensure 24/7 water supply and eliminate the need for residents to use electric pumps.​

Pedestrian and Hawker Management: Vowed to clear encroachments for safe walking paths while establishing designated hawking zones for street vendors.

​Traffic Decongestion: Planned to work with the RTO to remove illegal roadside parking and ban heavy vehicles during peak hours on major roads.​

Property Tax Waivers: Pledges to campaign for a full property tax waiver for Gaothans and slum rehabilitation flats up to 750 sq. ft.​

Flood Prevention: Proposed installing iron nets over all nullahs (drains) to prevent waste dumping and reduce the risk of urban flooding.​

Education and Sports: Committed to building a "world-class" sports complex and helping local schools expand their infrastructure to accommodate more students.

​Slum Rehabilitation: Promised to advocate for the in-situ rehabilitation of airport-land slum dwellers in flats with a minimum area of 500 sq. ft.

