Mumbai's Water Stock Rises To 97.72%, City's 7 Lakes Now Hold 14,14,395 ML Stock

Mumbai Lake Levels update |

Mumbai: The water stock in the city's seven reservoirs rose to 97.72 per cent on Friday, September 18, up from 97.55 per cent recorded a day earlier, according to the latest data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The combined live storage in the reservoirs stood at 14,14,395 million litres (ML) against the total useful capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Vehar remained at 100 per cent, while Tulsi stood at 99.66 per cent and Tansa at 99.14 per cent. Bhatsa, the largest source among the seven lakes, recorded 99.27 per cent useful content. Middle Vaitarna stood at 99.16 per cent, Modak Sagar at 90.44 per cent, and Upper Vaitarna at 94.48 per cent.

The reservoirs collectively received varying amounts of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Vehar recorded 20 mm, while Upper Vaitarna and Tansa received 11 mm each. Tulsi recorded 8 mm, Middle Vaitarna 7 mm, Modak Sagar 5 mm and Bhatsa 5 mm.

Water Levels Lower Compared To Past Years

The current stock is slightly lower than the corresponding levels recorded in previous years. On September 18, 2025, the seven reservoirs held 99.02 per cent of their useful capacity, while the figure stood at 98.64 per cent on the same date in 2024.

The latest rise comes as Mumbai continues to receive intermittent monsoon showers. The BMC's data also shows that several reservoirs had reached or crossed full capacity earlier during the monsoon, with Vehar and Tulsi beginning to overflow in July, followed by Tansa and Modak Sagar. With the combined reservoir stock now close to full capacity, Mumbai's water supply position remains supported by the substantial storage accumulated during the monsoon season.

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