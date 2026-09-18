Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain, Gusty Winds Continue; No IMD Alert For City This Weekend |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Friday as monsoon activity continued across the city and its suburbs. Parts of the city received light showers overnight, bringing some relief from the humid conditions following rainfall on Thursday.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai on Friday or over the upcoming weekend. However, the weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies, with light to moderate rainfall and occasional thundershowers likely across the city and its suburbs during the day.

While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated parts of Mumbai could receive moderate to heavy showers during intense spells. The IMD has also forecast gusty winds accompanying some of the stronger showers.

Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during periods of intense rainfall. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32°C, while Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 29°C on Friday morning.

Despite the showers, weather conditions are expected to remain warm and humid across the city. Residents may continue to experience intermittent rain through the day as cloudy conditions persist.

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Friday morning. Official data showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 38.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risks for the general population. AQI levels between 51 and 100 are classified as 'Moderate', while higher readings indicate progressively poorer air quality.

With no weather warning currently in place, Mumbai is expected to experience typical monsoon conditions over the next few days. Intermittent showers, cloudy skies and occasional gusty winds are likely to continue across the city and suburbs, particularly during periods of stronger rainfall.

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