Mumbai's Water Stock Rises To 94.29%; City's 7 Lakes Now Hold 13.65 Lakh Million Litres

Mumbai lake levels | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's water stock continued to remain comfortably above the 90 per cent mark, rising to 94.29 per cent on Thursday morning from 94.15 per cent recorded a day earlier, according to the latest data from the Hydraulic Engineer's Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

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As of 6 am on August 20, the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai collectively held 13,64,737 million litres (ML) against their total useful storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The latest figures show that the city's reservoirs are now holding nearly their full useful capacity, providing a strong water security cushion for the coming months.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the major reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna stood at 87.13 per cent of its useful content, while Modak Sagar was at 100 per cent. Tansa recorded 98.69 per cent storage and Middle Vaitarna stood at 94.22 per cent.

The largest contributor to Mumbai's water supply, Bhatsa, had reached 94.38 per cent of its useful storage capacity. Vehar and Tulsi were both at 100 per cent. The overall lake stock has improved majorly following the monsoon, with several reservoirs reaching or approaching their maximum useful storage levels.

The lakes also received light rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Thursday. Middle Vaitarna recorded 4 mm of rainfall, while Bhatsa received 4 mm, Upper Vaitarna 13 mm, Modak Sagar 3 mm, Tansa received no rainfall, Vehar 7 mm and Tulsi 3 mm.

The BMC's latest report also noted that Upper Vaitarna released water from July 6, while Middle Vaitarna's water discharge gates were closed on July 6. Tansa began overflowing on July 22, followed by Modak Sagar on July 23. Vehar and Tulsi had started overflowing earlier in July. With the combined lake stock now at 94.29 per cent, Mumbai's water position remains strong as the monsoon progresses.