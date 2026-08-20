Mumbai Weather Update: Overcast Skies, Gusty Winds Continue; Light Rain Likely Today

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and gusty winds on Thursday as monsoon conditions continued across the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall during the day, while no rain alert has been issued for the city for the remaining days of the week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with light showers expected at several locations. While widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated, isolated pockets could receive moderate to heavy spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday morning was 28°C.

Mumbai's Overall AQI Remains 'Good'

Despite continued monsoon activity, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Thursday morning. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 22.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good', indicating minimal health risk. Readings between 51 and 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category, while 101-200 is classified as 'Poor'. An AQI of 201-300 is considered 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

With no rain alert currently in place, Mumbai is expected to see intermittent light showers and cloudy conditions rather than widespread heavy rainfall over the next few days.