Mumbai's Water Stock Rises To 89.49% After Heavy Rain; City Lakes Gain 6,384 Million Litres In 24 Hours

Mumbai lake levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock continued to improve following heavy rainfall across the catchment areas, with the seven lakes supplying water to the city reaching 89.49 per cent of their total useful live storage capacity as of Wednesday morning.

According to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department report, the combined useful water stock in Mumbai’s seven lakes stood at 12,95,274 million litres (ML) against the total useful live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

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The water stock has increased from 89.05 per cent recorded on Tuesday, marking a rise of 0.44 percentage points in a day. In absolute terms, the lakes gained around 6,384 ML of water over the past 24 hours.

The rise comes amid continued heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. The seven lakes collectively recorded 223 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period covered by the latest report.

Vihar Records Highest Rainfall

Among the seven lakes, Vihar recorded the highest rainfall at 80 mm, followed by Middle Vaitarna at 48 mm and Upper Vaitarna at 46 mm.

Bhatsa received 31 mm of rain, while Tansa recorded 8 mm, Tulsi 6 mm and Modak Sagar 4 mm. Vihar's useful water stock stood at 27,698 ML, representing 100 per cent of its useful live storage capacity. Tulsi also remained at 100 per cent of its useful live storage capacity.

Bhatsa Still Below Full Capacity

Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest water source, had 623,819 ML in useful live storage, equivalent to 87.30 per cent of its useful capacity of 7,17,037 ML. Upper Vaitarna's stock stood at 183,934 ML (81.01 per cent), while Modak Sagar had 128,925 ML (100 per cent). Tansa had 143,299 ML (98.77 per cent), and Middle Vaitarna recorded 179,553 ML (92.78 per cent).

The latest figures indicate that Mumbai's water reserves are nearing full capacity after sustained monsoon activity. Several reservoirs have either reached or are close to their maximum useful storage levels.

According to the report, Upper Vaitarna release was stopped on July 6, while the Bhandup Complex recorded cumulative rainfall of 2,558 mm. The report also notes that Vihar and Tulsi lakes started overflowing on July 7, while Tansa began overflowing on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

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