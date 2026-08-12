Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds Expected; No IMD Alert Issued For City |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to moderate rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Wednesday as monsoon activity continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of moderate rainfall and thundershowers, but no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai this week.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy through the day, with moderate rain expected at several places. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, isolated pockets could receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 30°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday morning was 27°C.

The city was lashed by moderate to heavy rains yesterday causing traffic jams and train delays. Waterlogging was reported in MMR areas like Vasai and Nalasopara due to heavy rainfall.

Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have witnessed consistent monsoon activity since the beginning of August, with moderate to heavy spells recorded over the past few days. The weather department has indicated that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue through the week, keeping conditions cloudy and wet across the region.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Overall AQI Remains Good

Despite the continued rainfall, Mumbai's air quality has remained in the healthy range. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 31 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the 'Good' category.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public.

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