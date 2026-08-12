Mumbai Fire: 2-Year-Old Child Among 2 Dead, 6 Injured After Blaze In Vile Parle Building - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Two people, including a two-and-a-half-year-old child, died and six others were injured in a major fire that broke out on the 11th floor of a high-rise in Vile Parle West late Tuesday night. The fire was brought under control and completely extinguished after nearly three hours of firefighting operations, officials said.

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The fire was reported at around 10 pm at Shanta Bhavan, a ground-plus-12-storey building on Baptista Road, near St Xavier School. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared a Level-I fire at 10.08 pm, which was escalated to Level-II at 10.16 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, electricity distribution company, 108 ambulance service and BMC ward staff were mobilised for the rescue and firefighting operation.

Read Also Fire Breaks Out On 11th Floor Of Vile Parle West High-Rise; No Injuries Reported

According to fire officials, the blaze was confined to electrical wiring and installations, an AC unit, household articles, sofa, bed, false ceiling and kitchen utensils spread across around 4,000 sq ft in flats 1101 and 1102 on the 11th floor of the building. The injured were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Fireman Manoj Sonawane, 30, and Shivam Dwivedi, 29, were treated and discharged from Cooper Hospital, officials said.

Of the eight people affected, two were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The deceased were identified as Abir, 2.5, and Ankita, 23. Among the injured, Parth, 32, and Hiren, 64, were reported to be in stable condition, while Yashasvi, 33, and Abhishek were treated and discharged. The fire was finally extinguished at around 1 am after nearly three hours of firefighting operations.The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after a detailed investigation, officials said.

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