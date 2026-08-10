 Mumbai's Water Stock Rises To 88.88%; City’s 7 Lakes Gain 0.18% In A Day
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Mumbai's Water Stock Rises To 88.88%; City’s 7 Lakes Gain 0.18% In A Day

Mumbai's seven lakes recorded a marginal rise in combined useful water stock to 88.88 per cent on Monday, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department. The reservoirs held around 12,86,403 million litres, up 0.18 percentage points from Sunday's 88.70 per cent. Vihar and Tulsi remained completely full, while Modak Sagar and Tansa were also near capacity.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
Mumbai's Water Stock Rises To 88.88%; City’s 7 Lakes Gain 0.18% In A Day
Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes remain stable, easing immediate supply concerns | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock continued to remain healthy as the city’s seven lakes recorded a slight increase in their combined useful water content on Monday. According to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department’s report, the total water stock stood at 88.88 per cent of the live storage capacity, up from 88.70 per cent recorded the previous day, marking an increase of 0.18 percentage points.

The combined useful water content in Mumbai’s seven lakes stood at around 12,86,403 million litres, against the total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres. The rise comes amid continued rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region during the ongoing monsoon.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the major reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna recorded 80.14 per cent of its live storage, while Modak Sagar remained almost full at 99.99 per cent. Tansa stood at 99.02 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna recorded 91.18 per cent of its live storage capacity.

In the lakes supplying water to Mumbai, Bhatsa recorded 86.43 per cent of its live storage, while Vihar and Tulsi remained completely full at 100 per cent each. The report also noted that Vihar and Tulsi lakes had started overflowing on July 7, while Tansa Dam began overflowing on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

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Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Moderate Rains Likely Today; No IMD Alert For This Week
Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Moderate Rains Likely Today; No IMD Alert For This Week

The latest figures indicate that Mumbai’s water reservoirs continue to remain in a comfortable position following substantial rainfall during the monsoon. With more rain expected in the coming weeks, the city’s water stock is likely to remain closely monitored by the civic administration.

Today's Weather Update

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up to light drizzle, cloudy skies and gusty winds on Monday, with IMD forecasting moderate rain and thundershowers during the day. No rain alert has been issued for the city this week. Winds may reach 50-60 kmph during intense spells, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32°C.

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