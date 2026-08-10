Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Moderate Rains Likely Today; No IMD Alert For This Week

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light drizzle, cloudy skies and gusty winds on Monday morning as monsoon conditions continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of moderate rainfall and thundershowers but has not issued any rain alert for Mumbai this week.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to remain generally cloudy, with moderate rain likely during the day. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated pockets may receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are likely to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts touching 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29°C.

The month of August began on a wet note, with Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessing moderate to heavy spells of rain during the opening days. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the city through the week.

According to the IMD's monthly outlook for August, rainfall across the country is expected to remain normal to below normal, while average minimum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal. Despite an overall forecast of below-normal monsoon rainfall this year due to El Nino conditions, heavy showers in Mumbai and neighbouring districts during early July helped the city make up for its seasonal rainfall deficit.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's Overall AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, continued monsoon activity has kept Mumbai's air quality in the healthy range. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 26 on Monday morning, placing it in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, AQI readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public.

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