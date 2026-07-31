Mumbai's Water Stock Rises To 88.58% Amid Less Rainfall; Lake Levels See Marginal Increase Of 0.03% In 24 Hours |

Mumbai: Mumbai's water reserves witnessed a marginal increase over the past 24 hours, with the combined stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city reaching 88.58 per cent on Friday morning.

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, between 6 AM on Thursday, July 30, and 6 am on Friday, July 31, the total usable water stock rose from 88.55 per cent to 88.58 per cent, registering a 0.03 per cent increase following fresh rainfall across the catchment areas.

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The seven reservoirs now collectively hold 12,82,029 million litres of usable water out of the total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

Among the major reservoirs, Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest source of drinking water, recorded a water level of 138.70 metres with 6,26,381 million litres of usable storage, equivalent to 87.36 per cent of its live capacity. The lake received 11 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Upper Vaitarna received the highest rainfall among the major lakes at 68 mm, while Middle Vaitarna recorded 36 mm, Tulsi received 21 mm, Tansa recorded 19 mm, Modak Sagar received 14 mm, and Vihar registered 12 mm of rainfall.

The BMC also noted that Vihar Lake has been overflowing since July 7, Tulsi Lake since July 7, Tansa Dam since July 22, and Modak Sagar since July 23, contributing to the steady replenishment of Mumbai's water reserves.

With reservoir levels remaining well above 88 per cent at the end of July, the city's water supply position continues to remain comfortable as the monsoon progresses.

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