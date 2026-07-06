Mumbai's Water Stock Rises To 13.9% After Heavy Rainfall Across Catchment Areas | File pic

Mumbai: The relentless heavy rainfall across Mumbai metropolitan region has brought some relief to city's water shortage. With satisfactory downpour in the catchment areas, the total storage levels at the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai reached 13.9% on Sunday early morning. It was almost four percent rise within 24 hours, as the lake levels on Saturday morning was 9.41%.

The water stock available for use as of Sunday morning was 1,90,898 million litres (ML). The total capacity of the seven lakes is 14,47,363 ML.

While experts expect reservoir levels to improve significantly if the current spell continues, the stock remains well below last year's levels. On the corresponding date in 2025, the seven lakes had already reached over 54% of their total capacity.

The catchment areas are located in Thane, Palghar and Nashik district. The seven lakes supplying to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Tulsi, Vihar and Tansa.

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