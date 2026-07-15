Mumbai's Water Stock Remains Stable At Nearly 50%; 7 Lakes Now Hold 49.73% Live Storage

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's drinking water reserves remained almost unchanged on Wednesday, with the seven reservoirs supplying water to the city holding 49.73 per cent of their total live storage capacity, according to the latest data released by the BMC's Hydraulic Engineer's Department.

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The reservoirs collectively contained 7,19,716 million litres of water as of 6 am on July 15, compared to 49.92 per cent storage recorded a day earlier. The marginal dip reflects limited rainfall across the catchment areas over the past 24 hours.

Details On Water Stock Of All Lakes

Among the major lakes, Vihar Lake remained completely full at 100 per cent capacity, while Tulsi Lake stood at 98.43 per cent. Middle Vaitarna was at 44.24 per cent, Modak Sagar at 77.84 per cent, Upper Vaitarna at 28.76 per cent, Tansa at 44.16 per cent, and Bhatsa, the city's largest water supplier, was at 44.58 per cent of its live storage capacity.

The rainfall recorded over the last 24 hours remained negligible across almost all catchment areas. All lakes received 0 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, except Tulsi, which reported 5 mm rainfall.

The BMC also noted that Vihar Lake has been overflowing since July 7, while Tulsi Lake began overflowing on the night of July 7, contributing to the steady replenishment of Mumbai's water reserves.

With reservoir levels hovering around the halfway mark of their total live storage capacity, the city's water supply situation remains comfortable as the monsoon season continues. Civic officials will continue to monitor rainfall across the catchment areas in the coming weeks, which are expected to further improve reservoir storage before the end of the monsoon.

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