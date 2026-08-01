Mumbai's Water Stock Remains Slightly Above 88%; Lake Levels See Marginal Decline In Last 24 Hours

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's seven lakes, which supply drinking water to the city, recorded a marginal decline in overall water stock over the last 24 hours despite fresh rainfall across the catchment areas.

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, the combined water stock stood at 12,79,566 million litres, or 88.41 per cent of the total useful storage capacity, at 6 am on Saturday, August 1, 2026. On Friday, the reservoir stock was 88.58 per cent, indicating a 0.17 percentage point decline in the past 24 hours.

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Among the major reservoirs, Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest source of drinking water, received 16 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours and is currently at 87 per cent of its useful storage capacity. Upper Vaitarna received the highest rainfall at 160 mm, while Middle Vaitarna recorded 47 mm, Modak Sagar 39 mm, Tulsi 16 mm, Vihar 15 mm and Tansa 18 mm.

Details On Lake Levels

Despite the slight dip in overall storage, three lakes continue to remain full. Modak Sagar is at 100 per cent capacity, Vihar is also at 100 per cent, while Tulsi stands at 99.66 per cent. Tansa is at 98.77 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 92.37 per cent, and Upper Vaitarna at 74.45 per cent.

The BMC also noted that Vihar Lake began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi Lake later the same day, Tansa Dam on July 22, and Modak Sagar Dam on July 23, contributing to Mumbai's water security for the ongoing year.

Officials recorded 11 mm rainfall at the Bhandup Complex during the past 24 hours, taking the season's cumulative rainfall there to 2,296 mm. With reservoir levels remaining above 88 per cent, Mumbai's water reserves continue to be in a comfortable position as the monsoon season progresses.

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