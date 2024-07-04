Mumbai's Water Stock Reaches Critical Levels At 7.15%, BMC Scrambles To Meet City's Demand Amid Delayed Monsoon | Representative Image

Mumbai: State Assembly Chairman Rahul Narwekar has called a meeting of MLAs of Mumbai, Minister of water supply and Hydraulic Engineers of BMC on Friday to address the issue of low pressure water supply and shortage of water in various parts of Mumbai.

BJP MLA and Mumbai President Ashish Shelar raised the issue of water shortage in Mumbai On Wednesday. Shelar informed the State assembly that the ruling UBT party in BMC had promised to provide 24 hours water supply in Mumbai. but in reality, people are not getting water for two hours. There is water shortage in Khar danda, Gazdhar Bandh and Bandra area.

UBT Shiv Sena had implemented a pilot project to provide 24 hours in Bandra west area but that project also failed. Now, these areas are not getting water for an hour. Moreover, there are many such areas in Mumbai and it is necessary to address this issue immediately.

Other BJP MLAs also supported him and became aggressive. Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar took serious note of it and directed hydraulic engineers of BMC to provide information through the concerned minister and also hold a meeting on friday in the chamber of assembly speaker.

The BMC has imposed a 10% water cut in the city from June 5. The lake's level has recorded a marginal rise of 2 % and reached 7.15%, which had dropped to 5% last week. As per BMC estimate.

Despite the early arrival of the monsoon, the city is yet to receive good rain. Last month, there has been no rainfall in the catchment area of the lakes located in Thane and Nashik districts. So, the lake level dropped to 5%, which means only 15 days of water stock was left for the city. However, the civic body is supplying water to the city from the additional stock allotted by the state government from their Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes.

The city requires 14.47 lakh ML of water on October 1 to maintain a year-long supply. However, there was no rainfall in September and October 2023. Consequently, there was a 5% deficit in the lake levels from last year itself. Back then, a water cut of 10% was imposed for a month, which was withdrawn by August 9. The seven lakes supply 3,900 million litres of water daily.