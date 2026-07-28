Mumbai's Water Stock Inches Closer To 89%; Lake Levels Rise Marginally In Last 24 Hours

Mumbai lake levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's drinking water reserves continued to improve following fresh monsoon showers, with the combined stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to the city rising to 88.81 per cent of their total live storage capacity, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Hydraulic Engineer's Department on Tuesday.

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The increase follows rainfall recorded between 6 am on Monday, July 27, and 6 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, during which the city's reservoir stock registered a 0.41 percentage point rise over the previous day.

According to the latest report, the seven lakes, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi, now collectively hold 12,85,449 million litres (ML) of water against their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi continue to remain at 100 per cent useful live storage capacity. Tansa is at 99.02 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna stands at 90.30 per cent. Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest reservoir, has reached 87.36 per cent, while Upper Vaitarna has climbed to 77.51 per cent of its useful storage capacity.

The catchment areas received steady rainfall over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna recorded 85 mm of rain, followed by Bhatsa with 72 mm, Modak Sagar with 57 mm, Tansa with 47 mm, Middle Vaitarna with 40 mm, Tulsi with 25 mm and Vihar with 16 mm.

The Bhandup Complex, which houses Mumbai's Master Control Centre for water supply operations, recorded 15 mm of rainfall during the period, taking the season's cumulative rainfall at the complex to 2,261 mm.

4 Out Of 7 Lakes Have Started Overflowing

Four reservoirs have already started overflowing this monsoon. Vihar and Tulsi started overflowing on July 7, Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

With reservoir levels now nearing 89 per cent of total live storage capacity, Mumbai's water reserves remain in a comfortable position, providing reassurance over the city's drinking water supply as the monsoon season progresses.

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