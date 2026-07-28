Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Light Drizzle, No Rain Alert Issued Today; AQI Remains Good

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies, light drizzle and gusty winds on Tuesday morning as monsoon conditions persisted across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of light to moderate rainfall but has not issued any rain alert for Mumbai.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, the city and its suburbs are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with light rainfall during the day. However, isolated pockets may receive moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts likely to touch 50-60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

Over 1,800 MM Rainfall Recorded So Far

Mumbai has already recorded higher rainfall than during the same period last year. According to IMD data, the Santacruz observatory has received 1,883.9 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon, accounting for 81.24 per cent of its average annual rainfall. This is 26 per cent higher than the rainfall recorded on the corresponding date last year.

Similarly, the Colaba observatory has recorded 1,590.3 mm of rainfall this season, which is 75.91 per cent of its average annual rainfall and 31 per cent higher than the amount recorded during the same period in 2025.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

The sustained monsoon activity has also kept Mumbai's air quality at healthy levels. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 36 on Tuesday morning, remaining in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public.

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