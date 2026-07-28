Mumbai's Reservoir Levels Reach 88.40 Per Cent Capacity; BMC Announces 15 Pc Water Cut During Panjrapur Maintenance

Mumbai's reservoir levels have reached 88.40% capacity as the BMC prepares for a temporary water cut during maintenance at Panjrapur | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: The combined water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai reached 88.40 per cent on Monday. This is only 1 per cent lower than the water stock recorded on the same day last year. Despite the delayed arrival of the monsoon, above-normal rainfall in July has compensated for the delay.

However, the decision on reversing the 10 per cent water cut will be taken only after all seven lakes overflow. So far, four lakes—Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar—have reached their full capacity.

Moderate Rain Forecast

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its metropolitan region are expected to receive moderate rainfall this week. Since last week, the region has been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall.

Mumbai's Santacruz observatory has so far recorded total rainfall of 1,895.9 mm, which is 81.76 per cent of the average annual rainfall.

Water Supply Disruption

Meanwhile, a 15 per cent water cut is likely in Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday as the BMC replaces the existing 6.6 KV High Pressure Control Panels at the Panjrapur pumping station.

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As a result of the work, the water supply to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant from Panjrapur will remain suspended for 20 hours from 9 am on Tuesday, July 28, to 5 am on Wednesday, July 29. This could lead to a 15 per cent water cut in parts of the eastern and western suburbs, as well as the city area, the BMC said.

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