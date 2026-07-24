Mumbai Rains: City's Water Stock Climbs To 77.62% After Heavy Showers; Lake Levels Rise Nearly 8% In 24 Hours

Mumbai lake levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's water reserves received another major boost following continuous monsoon rainfall, with the combined stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city rising to 77.62 per cent of their total live storage capacity, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Hydraulic Engineer's Department on Friday.

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The increase comes after heavy rainfall recorded between 6 am on Thursday, July 23, and 6 am on Friday, July 24, 2026. During the 24-hour period, the city's total reservoir stock registered a sharp 7.88 percentage point rise.

According to the latest report, the seven reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi, now collectively hold 11,23,443 million litres (ML) of water against their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi continue to remain at 100 per cent capacity. Tansa has reached 98.77 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna has climbed to 75.14 per cent. Bhatsa, the city's largest reservoir, now stands at 73.51 per cent of its useful storage capacity, while Upper Vaitarna has reached 62.97 per cent.

The catchment areas continued to receive substantial rainfall over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna recorded the highest rainfall at 290 mm, followed by Modak Sagar with 184 mm, Middle Vaitarna with 174 mm, Tansa with 98 mm, Bhatsa with 77 mm, Vihar with 42 mm, and Tulsi with 70 mm.

The Bhandup Complex, which houses Mumbai's Master Control Centre for water supply operations, recorded 86 mm of rainfall during the period, taking the season's cumulative rainfall at the complex to 2,202 mm.

Four reservoirs have already started overflowing this monsoon. Upper Vaitarna began overflowing on July 6, followed by Vihar and Tulsi on July 7, Tansa on July 22, and Modak Sagar on July 23.

The steady rise in lake levels comes as Mumbai continues to receive widespread monsoon showers, significantly strengthening the city's drinking water reserves. With nearly 78 per cent of the annual water storage now filled, the latest increase offers considerable relief and improves the city's water security for the months ahead.

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