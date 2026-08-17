Mumbai's Water Stock Dips Marginally To 92.16%; City’s 7 Lakes Hold Over 13.33 Lakh Million Litres

Mumbai lake levels |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock witnessed a marginal decline on Monday, with the seven lakes supplying water to the city holding 92.16 per cent of their total useful live storage capacity, according to the latest data from the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

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As per the report recorded at 6 am on August 17, the lakes collectively had 13,33,884 million litres of useful water stock against their total useful live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres. The water stock stood at 92.16 per cent on Monday, compared to 92.24 per cent a day earlier, marking a marginal decline of 0.08 percentage points.

Among the lakes, Vihar and Modak Sagar continued to show 100 per cent useful live storage. Vihar had 27,698 million litres, while Modak Sagar had 128,925 million litres of useful content. Upper Vaitarna recorded 84.51 per cent of its useful live storage, while Bhatsa stood at 89.89 per cent. Tansa had 98.45 per cent and Middle Vaitarna recorded 97.68 per cent of useful live storage.

The BMC data also showed that the lakes received rainfall over the past 24 hours, with varying amounts recorded across the catchment areas. The cumulative rainfall recorded at the lakes was reflected in the latest water stock figures.

With the seven lakes collectively holding more than 92 per cent of their useful live storage capacity, Mumbai's water reserves remain at a comfortable level despite the marginal day-on-day decline.

Mumbai's Weather Update

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke to light drizzle, overcast skies and gusty winds on Monday, with IMD forecasting moderate rain and thundershowers during the day. No rain alert has been issued for the city this week. Isolated areas may receive moderate to heavy showers, while winds could gust up to 60 kmph. Light to moderate rainfall is expected through the week.

