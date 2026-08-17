Mumbai Weather Update: Light Drizzle, Cloudy Skies Continue; IMD Forecasts Moderate Rain, No Alert This Week

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light drizzle, overcast skies and gusty winds on Monday morning as monsoon conditions continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall and thundershowers during the day, though no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai for the week.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with moderate rain expected at several places. While widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated, isolated pockets may receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 31°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C on Monday morning.

August began on a wet note for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with several areas witnessing moderate to heavy spells of rain during the opening days of the month. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the city through the week.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's Overall AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category amid continued monsoon activity. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 30 on Monday morning.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', 51 to 100 'Moderate', 101 to 200 'Poor', 201 to 300 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.