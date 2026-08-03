Mumbai's Water Stock Crosses 90% Mark; Lake Levels At 90.06% Amid Incessant Rains

Mumbai lake levels |

Mumbai: Mumbai's water reserves continued to improve following steady monsoon rainfall across the catchment areas, with the combined stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city crossing the 90 per cent mark.

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department's report released at 6 am on Monday, August 3, the total useful water stock now stands at 13,03,500 million litres, which is 90.06 per cent of the total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

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Marginal Rise Seen In Last 24 Hours

The latest figures show a rise of 0.98 percentage points in the city's water reserves over the past 24 hours. On Sunday, August 2, the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs stood at 89.08 per cent, indicating a steady improvement due to continued rainfall in the lake catchment areas.

The highest rainfall during the last 24 hours was recorded at Tansa (124 mm), followed by Tulsi (118 mm), Upper Vaitarna (100 mm), Middle Vaitarna (97 mm), Modak Sagar (91 mm), Bhatsa (76 mm) and Vihar (46 mm).

Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vihar remain at 100 per cent capacity, while Tansa is nearly full at 99.58 per cent. Middle Vaitarna has reached 92.15 per cent, Bhatsa, the city's largest reservoir, is at 88.43 per cent and Upper Vaitarna has touched 80.14 per cent.

Four reservoirs have already started overflowing this monsoon. Vihar and Tulsi lakes began overflowing on July 7, while Tansa Dam overflowed on July 22 and Modak Sagar Dam on July 23. With reservoir levels now exceeding 90 per cent, Mumbai's water supply remains in a comfortable position as the monsoon continues across the region.

Moderate Rains For City This Week

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted moderate rainfall and thundershowers across Mumbai this week, although no rain alert has been issued. Gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are likely during intense spells, while the city's Air Quality Index stood at 32, remaining in the 'Good' category.



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