Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds Likely; IMD Issues No Alert For City This Week

Mumbai Weather Update: |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light to moderate rain, cloudy skies and gusty winds on Monday morning as monsoon conditions continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of moderate rainfall and thundershowers but has not issued any rain alert for Mumbai this week.

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Today's Weather Forecast

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rain during the day. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated areas may receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are likely to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts touching 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C.

The month of August began on a wet note, with Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region receiving moderate to heavy rain spells over the past few days. The weather department has forecast that light to moderate rainfall will continue across the city through the week.

According to the IMD's monthly outlook for August, rainfall across the country is expected to remain normal to below normal, while average minimum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal. Although below-normal monsoon rainfall had been forecast this year due to El Nino conditions, the heavy showers witnessed across Mumbai and neighbouring districts during early July have helped the city make up for its seasonal rainfall deficit.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

AQI Remains Good

The sustained monsoon activity has also kept Mumbai's air quality in the healthy range. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 32 on Monday morning, remaining in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public.

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