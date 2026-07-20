Mumbai's Water Stock Crosses 54% After Heavy Rains; Lake Levels Rise By 1.66% In 24 Hours

Mumbai lake levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's drinking water reserves witnessed a gradual rise after continuous rainfall across the catchment areas, with the combined water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city reaching 54.05 per cent of their total live storage capacity on Monday morning.

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, due to the rainfall received between 6 am on Sunday, July 19, and 6 am on Monday, July 20, the city's reservoirs now hold 7,82,370 million litres of water, equivalent to 54.05 per cent of the total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres. The reservoir stock increased by 1.66 per cent over the past 24 hours, compared to 52.39 per cent recorded on Sunday, providing further relief to the city's water supply situation.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the major lakes, Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest source of drinking water, holds 3,45,626 million litres, or 48.20 per cent of its live storage capacity, after receiving 14 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna stood at 33.74 per cent capacity, while Modak Sagar reached 82.03 per cent. Tansa was recorded at 86.38 per cent, and Middle Vaitarna stood at 48.22 per cent of its live storage capacity. Meanwhile, Vihar Lake continues to remain 100 per cent full, while Tulsi Lake has reached 100 per cent capacity after receiving 144 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The catchment areas collectively received substantial rainfall, further boosting reservoir levels and strengthening Mumbai's water security as the southwest monsoon remains active across the region.

Today's Weather Conditions

Heavy showers lashed several parts of Mumbai on Monday morning as the IMD issued a Yellow Alert for the city. Schools and colleges remain open despite active monsoon conditions, while rain caused slow-moving traffic at multiple locations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



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