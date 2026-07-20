Mumbai Rains Are Back After Brief Interval As Bandra, Byculla & Mulund Lashed With Heavy Showers; Traffic Hit On WEH & Sion-Panvel Highway | X

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light to moderate rainfall on Monday morning as monsoon activity intensified after steady showers since Saturday night. Heavy rain was reported from several parts of the city, including Andheri, Bandra, Vile Parle, Dadar, Bhandup and Mulund, while grey clouds continued to blanket the skyline. Visuals from Marine Drive showed overcast skies, while heavy showers lashed Bandra railway station and other parts of the city.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai city and its suburbs are expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at around 27°C on Monday morning.

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IMD Issues Nowcast Yellow Alert

The IMD has issued a nowcast Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Raigad, warning of moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places over the next three hours. The weather department has also forecast continued moderate rainfall across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad till July 22 as monsoon activity remains active due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Read Also Mumbai Records Nearly Double Its Average July Rainfall In Just 9 Days

Are Schools & Colleges Closed?

Despite the wet weather, schools and colleges across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are functioning normally. Neither the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) nor other civic authorities have announced any city-wide school closure, as no major disruption warranting a holiday has been reported.

Traffic jam at Turbhe Naka | FPJ

Traffic Hit On WEH & Sion-Panvel Highway

The rain has slowed traffic at several locations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Vehicular movement on the Western Express Highway near Malad was sluggish during the morning rush due to the showers. Similar traffic congestion was reported at Turbhe Naka and Mankhurd on the Sion-Panvel Highway, while traffic on the Eastern Express Highway continued to move normally.

Mumbai's Overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category following the recent spell of rainfall. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 31 on Monday morning, indicating minimal impact on public health. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', 51 to 100 'Moderate', 101 to 200 'Poor', 201 to 300 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

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