Mumbai’s Water Stock Climbs To 9.41% As Heavy Monsoon Rains Boost Lake Levels

Mumbai Lake Levels | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s drinking water reserves continued to improve on Saturday following sustained heavy rainfall across the catchment areas supplying water to the city. According to the latest report released by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department, the total useful water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai rose to 9.41 per cent.

The reservoirs now collectively hold 1,36,137 million litres of water, up from 1,29,309 million litres recorded on Friday, marking a steady increase in storage levels due to intensified monsoon activity over the past week.

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Details Of Water Stock In Mumbai Lakes

Among the major reservoirs, Modak Sagar recorded 23.16 per cent useful content, while Middle Vaitarna stood at 13.45 per cent. Vihar lake reached 65.65 per cent storage, Tulsi recorded 40.84 per cent and Tansa rose to 6.69 per cent. Bhatsa, one of Mumbai’s primary water sources, reached 6.75 per cent live storage.

The catchment areas continued to receive substantial rainfall over the last 24 hours. Tulsi recorded 150 mm rainfall, Vihar received 122 mm, Modak Sagar logged 78 mm, Bhatsa recorded 72 mm while Middle Vaitarna received 70 mm rainfall.

According to the report, Upper Vaitarna received 40 mm rainfall while Tansa recorded 34 mm rainfall during the same period. The Bhandup Complex registered 112 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, taking the season’s cumulative rainfall there to 1,012 mm.

Despite the rise in water reserves, lake levels remain lower compared to the same period last year, when the total useful water stock had crossed 50 per cent. However, civic officials expect reservoir levels to improve steadily if the current spell of monsoon rainfall continues over the coming weeks.

Mumbai and adjoining regions have been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall since the beginning of the week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region warning of more heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days.

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