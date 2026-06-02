Mumbai's Walchand Hirachand Marg-Dadabhai Naoroji Marg Intersection In Fort To Be Named After George Fernandes On His Birth Anniversary | File Pic

Mumbai: The intersection of Walchand Hirachand Marg and Dr. Dadabhai Naoroji Marg in Fort will be named after socialist leader, former union Railways and Defence minister Padma Vibhushan George Fernandes on June 3, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Intersection falls within BMC's A ward in Fort area

The intersection falling in BMC's A ward will be named as "Padmavibhushan Saathi George Fernandes Chowk" and will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, an program has been organised at Bal Dandavate Smriti, Currey Road, where minister Ashish Shelar will be the chief guest.

Fernandes honoured as 'Band Samrat' who accelerated Konkan Railway dream

"The work of Comrade George Fernandes, who gave a new direction to the labor movement in Mumbai, established himself as the 'Band Samrat' through the nationwide movement, accelerated the dream of Konkan Railway as the Railway Minister, and served the country as the Defense Minister, will be honored on this occasion. A large number of public representatives, activists of the socialist movement, representatives of trade unions, as well as engineers, doctors, officers, employees and workers of the BMC will attend this event," said Ramesh Deshmukh, working President of municipal engineers association.

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