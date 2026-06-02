Maharashtra Cabinet Adds Five More Colleges To Mumbai's Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Cluster University | X @Marathiebatmya

Mumbai: In a move aimed at strengthening the cluster university framework in the state, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the inclusion of five additional colleges as constituent institutions of the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate University in Mumbai. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Three colleges currently part of the cluster university

The Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Cluster University currently comprises Hasaram Rijhumal College of Commerce and Economics as its lead institution, along with Kishinchand Chellaram College, Churchgate, and Bombay Teachers’ Training College, Colaba, as constituent colleges.

With the Cabinet’s approval, five more institutions will now become part of the cluster university. These include Principal K. M. Kundnani College of Pharmacy, Cuffe Parade; Kishinchand Chellaram Law College, Churchgate; Smt. Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce and Economics, Bandra (West); Rishi Dayaram and Seth Hassaram National College and Seth Wassiamull Assomull Science College, Bandra (West); and Thadomal Shahani Engineering College.

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Two Bandra colleges also included in the expansion

The inclusion of these colleges is expected to enhance academic integration, encourage interdisciplinary learning, and strengthen research and innovation across institutions operating under the university’s umbrella. Officials said the expansion would also facilitate better sharing of academic resources, faculty expertise, and infrastructure among constituent colleges.

The cluster university model was introduced to bring together reputed institutions under a common academic and administrative framework while preserving their individual identities. Education experts believe the addition of more constituent colleges will help create a more comprehensive and multidisciplinary educational ecosystem in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The decision is expected to benefit students by providing greater academic flexibility, expanded learning opportunities, and improved access to specialised programmes across disciplines. Higher education officials said the move marks another step towards strengthening Maharashtra’s higher education landscape and enhancing the role of cluster universities in delivering quality education and research.

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